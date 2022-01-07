Morecambe manager relishes Tottenham Hotspur return

The Shrimps go to the capital on Sunday for a second successive third-round tie at Premier League opposition, having lost at Chelsea last year.

Robinson heads back to the club for whom he made two Premier League appearances as a teenager during the 1993-94 season.

His FA Cup CV also includes a goal for Luton Town against Liverpool in front of the TV cameras.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson

As a manager, he’s guided Motherwell to two domestic cup finals in Scotland, taken them into the Europa League and was part of the backroom team when Northern Ireland qualified for Euro 2016.

Robinson said: “I’ve been involved in some big games, cup finals in Scotland, so it ranks up there.

“It’s something I’m looking forward to. Antonio (Conte, Spurs boss) is a top manager.

“He’s been there, done it and managed at the highest level, so it’s a game I’m going to enjoy.”

Morecambe go into Sunday’s cup tie having had a week between games on the back of last weekend’s 4-3 win over Doncaster Rovers.

In contrast, Spurs lost the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Chelsea in midweek.

With the second leg next Wednesday, some of their bigger names may have Sunday off but Robinson is aware of the challenge ahead.

He added: “I’m sure Antonio has a decent back-up squad to pick from in case anyone’s tired!

“We have to make sure everyone plays at the top of their game, we have to hope Spurs have an off-day and the refereeing decisions go our way.

“We have to enjoy the day but put a performance in to put Morecambe on the map.”