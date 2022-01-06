Morecambe manager lands Dundee United keeper on loan

The Northern Ireland international has joined the Shrimps from Scottish top-flight club Dundee United until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

Carson’s arrival comes after a loan move was completed for Burnley defender Jacob Bedeau as Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson looks to plug League One’s leakiest defence.

Robinson and Carson know each other well, having worked together at Motherwell where the keeper featured in both of their domestic cup final appearances in the 2017/18 season.

Trevor Carson links up again with Stephen Robinson after their time at Motherwell

The Morecambe manager said: “He is a full international goalkeeper who has played at top, top levels. I had Trevor previously at Motherwell, I signed him and he helped us to two cup finals.

“He was excellent for me. What he brings is a vast amount of experience.

“He will come in and compete with Kyle (Letheren) and he just gives us a bit more experience that we haven’t got in the squad at the moment.

“In terms of talent, there is absolutely no doubting that he is a top, top goalkeeper and it was really important for us to get someone of his quality in the building.”

Carson began his career at Sunderland, albeit without making an appearance for the Black Cats, though there were a number of loans at clubs including Bury, Chesterfield and Lincoln City.

A permanent move to Bury followed, though one of his two years at Gigg Lane was another loan move: this time at Portsmouth.

There were also spells with Cheltenham Town and Hartlepool United before moving to Motherwell in the summer of 2017.

As well as the two cup finals, he also featured in their Europa League campaign before joining Dundee United last summer.

Having only featured five times for them this season, Carson is hoping for regular football with the Shrimps.

He said: “It’s been in the pipeline for maybe a week or so.

“I’ve obviously got the relationship with the manager, having worked with him at Motherwell.

“I’m delighted to come here, hopefully I’ll add something to the team and help us stay in the league.

“I’ve still got a lot to offer as a goalkeeper. I haven’t played as much as I’d want at Dundee United but I played at Ibrox a couple of weeks ago and I feel in the best shape of my life, hence that’s why I felt the need to get out.

“I wasn’t content just sitting on the bench at Dundee United, so hopefully I can prove to the fans that I’ve been a good addition.”