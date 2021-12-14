Morecambe reveal Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup ticket allocation

The third round match, taking place on Sunday, January 9 (2pm) sees the Shrimps having been given a total of 5,802 tickets.

That is made up of 3,856 safe standing tickets and 1,946 seats, priced at £20 for adults and £10 for juniors, while a family package of two adult and two junior tickets is £40.

Tickets will initially go on sale from 10am on Monday, December 20, both online and via the club shop, to season ticket holders and any non-season ticket holders who pre-purchased a ticket for the Newport County or Buxton ties in rounds one and two.

Morecambe travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next month

It will be one ticket per season ticket holder or previous round purchaser.

Then, on Wednesday, December 22, tickets will go on general sale from 10am, again online and in the club shop.

The club has also revealed it will be arranging coach travel, setting off from the Mazuma Stadium at a time to be confirmed on the morning of the game.

Again, that can be purchased online or in the shop from 10am on December 20 with prices of £25 for adults and £15 for under-16s.

Fans who buy coach tickets will be asked to scan them upon boarding, prior to leaving the Mazuma Stadium.

No juniors will be allowed to travel on coaches without being accompanied by a responsible adult.

No alcoholic drinks are permitted on board either and anyone who attempts to do so will be refused travel.

Morecambe’s progress to the third round had meant the postponement of the League One match at Sheffield Wednesday on January 8.

That has now been rearranged for Tuesday, February 1 (7.45pm) with ticket details to be announced in due course.