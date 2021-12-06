Morecambe land huge FA Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Shrimps were drawn away to face Spurs in Monday evening's third round draw, that a huge reward for beating Buxton 1-0 in the second round on Saturday.

Stephen Robinson will pit his wits with Antonio Conte at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the weekend of January 7-10, with details to be announced in due course.

The clash will land Morecambe a big financial boost, with them getting a share of the gate receipts and broadcasting fees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although it is unlikely to be shown live on television, clubs get a fee for a highlights package.

Cole Stockton's first-half goal - his 16th of the season - gave Morecambe victory at Buxton in a game shown live on the BBC.