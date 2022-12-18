Plymouth 2 Morecambe 1: Shrimps second best in spite of Ripley heroics

The Shrimps were second best for long periods against a fluid home side who moved to the top of the table after the victory, but a fantastic display from Connor Ripley, who produced another penalty save, gave them hope until second half strikes from Niall Ennis and Sam Cosgrove sealed the points.

The Shrimps. to their credit, hit back with a well-taken goal from Anthony O'Connor in injury time but it proved to be a mere consolation in a defeat that leaves Derek Adams's side still six points from safety ahead of a vital Christmas period.

The Shrimps began brightly with Adam Mayor seeing an early shot blocked and Jensen Weir forcing a save from Michael Cooper.

Connor Ripley saved a penalty in the defeat at Plymouth (photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

But the remainder of the half saw a succession of chances for the home side as their slick passing and movement created countless opportunities.

Midfielder Joe Edwards was in the thick of the action, forcing Ripley into two neat saves and blazing over before winning a penalty when brought down by Jaco Bedeau just before the break.

Morgan Whittaker stepped up to take the spot-kick but was denied by Ripley, who saved his fourth penalty of the season to keep the scores level.

Weir then ended the half with a shot that tested Cooper and a cross from the left that was just too high for Ryan Delaney as the Shrimps looked to take advantage of the spot-kick miss.

But normal service was resumed straight from the second-half kick-off as Ennis wasted two glorious chances before being denied by another smart Ripley save.

Danny Mayor then tried his luck with a tricky run into the box that ended with a shot off target but, as the home side's fans began to voice their frustrations, they were handed a lead.

O'Connor failed to clear his lines on 69 minutes and substitute Ryan Hardie broke clear down the left and produced a low cross for Ennis to divert past Ripley from close range.

Hardie then somehow missed a close range tap-in when left free in the box but his blushes were spared by fellow substitute Sam Cosgrove who produced a neat, low finish from Edwards's cross six minutes from time.

The Shrimps pushed bodies forward in an effort to get back into the game and found the back of the net in the first minute of injury time with a well taken goal from O'Connor from a tight angle, but the home side held firm to take the points.

PLYMOUTH: Cooper, Lonwijk (Wilson 74), Scarr, Gillesphey, Edwards, Randell (Houghton 66), Butcher (Hardie 61), Mumba, Whittaker, Mayor, Ennis (Cosgrove 74). Subs not used: Burton, Craske, Roberts

MORECAMBE: Ripley, Cooney (Love 45), Bedeau, Delaney (Melbourne 74), O'Connor, Gibson, Watts (Connolly 45), Shaw, Weir (Taylor 66), Stockton, Mayor (Phillips 74). Subs not used: Rawson, Smith

Referee: T Reeves

