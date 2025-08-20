Danny Grainger has left his role as Morecambe assistant manager Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Morecambe have confirmed the departure of assistant manager Danny Grainger from the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grainger had been with the Shrimps for a year, having joined them following Derek Adams’ return as first-team manager in June 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johal had made reference to ‘the staff that I’m bringing’ when speaking to the club website following his appointment.

Grainger’s departure means none of the club’s frontline coaching team from last season remains, with goalkeeping coach Barry Roche having left Morecambe in June.

A Morecambe statement said: “The club would like to thank Danny for his time, dedication and contributions both on and off the pitch over the past season.

“A valuable member of the club, Danny brought professionalism and leadership to the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club would like to extend its best wishes to Danny in his next chapter of his career and expresses gratitude for his commitment to Morecambe FC.”

Morecambe’s announcement came after the club confirmed that the transfer embargo placed upon the club had been lifted.

The National League had put them under a registration embargo in early July ‘for non-compliance with League Financial Regulations’, as the club’s ownership battle raged on.

Panjab Warriors’ takeover earlier this week saw the club’s suspension lifted before a social media post from the club on Wednesday morning announced the embargo had been removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “Morecambe Football Club is pleased to confirm that the National League has officially lifted the embargo placed on the club.

“The lifting of the embargo now allows the club to now freely sign players ahead of the National League campaign starting on Saturday.

“Morecambe Football Club would like to thank its supporters for their patience, loyalty and continued backing throughout this period.”

It now leaves the club looking to boost its squad ahead of a belated start to its season against Altrincham on Saturday (12.30pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is followed 48 hours later by a trip to Aldershot Town, who have announced details of financial support for the Shrimps Trust fans’ group – as well as an offer to Morecambe fans making the journey.

They said: “Aldershot Town Football Club have agreed to donate half of the ticket revenue from Morecambe’s away following for that game back to the Morecambe Supporters Trust.

“We would also like to thank our programme printer, Bishops Printers, for printing an extra 200 programmes free of charge to enable us to provide 200 free matchday programmes for visiting supporters (available on a first come, first served basis).

“As a club that has suffered from financial adversity in the past, our supporters and stakeholders know all too well the turmoil that has been thrust upon those involved with the Shrimps in recent times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to welcoming Morecambe and their supporters to the EBB Stadium on Bank Holiday Monday for what will be their first away day of the 25/26 Enterprise National League season.”

The Trust has also had a further boost, courtesy of a supporters’ collection at Bury’s recent game against Newcastle Town.

The match, which saw Shrimps fans invited to attend, saw £1,852 raised which has since been transferred to the Shrimps Trust bank account.