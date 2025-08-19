Morecambe have endured a turbulent summer Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Ashvir Singh Johal is already looking to the future after being named as Morecambe’s new manager.

That buyout was eventually completed after an ownership crisis which saw staff only receive a third of June’s wages and none of July’s.

Speaking to Morecambe’s website, Johal outlined his determination to be part of a club that improves on and off the pitch, with a pathway for young players being a pivotal part of that ambition.

He said: “It’s about building a team that can perform on the pitch.

“That’s our priority this season, how do we get a team that performs but how do we build the processes, the infrastructure behind the scenes where the club becomes sustainable in the next few years, where there’s a steady pipeline of players from the academy going into the first team, (and) we’re identifying players to sign that we can sell for profit and reinvest?

“We want to make sure the situation that happened over the last couple of years never happens again because no club, no town, no people deserve that.

“I think that is my focus; make sure we have a team and a club that the people here can really call their own – and I’m coming to be part of the Morecambe family.

“There’s already some great people here, there’s great people in the town.

“How do I bring my skills, the staff that I’m bringing, the players, to fit into that environment and to make that better?

“That’s what’s going to wake me up every single morning and make sure I give my all for this club.

“I’m now a fan of Morecambe, I’m a supporter, but now it’s about building, it’s about growing and making sure in three, four, five years’ time, this is a completely energised and galvanised Morecambe Football Club that thrives in the EFL.”