Ashvir Singh Johal was named as Morecambe's new manager on Tuesday

Morecambe’s new manager has spoken of his pride at taking the top job as the club begins a new era under Panjab Warriors’ ownership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old, whose CV includes roles with Leicester City, Wigan Athletic, Como 1907 Primavera – their U19 squad – and Notts County’s B team, oversees a club looking to rebuild after relegation to the National League was followed by a summer-long ownership crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his first interview since taking the job, he told Morecambe’s club website: “I’m extremely proud to be the manager of Morecambe Football Club and I can’t wait to meet the fans and show them what an exciting team we can build, that represents them and the town, on the pitch.

“I think the fans can expect someone who’s extremely hard working but really proud to represent them and their town – and make sure they’ve got a team that really represents them on the pitch.

“Every single day that I’m here, that’s my responsibility, and it’s something I’ll make sure I achieve – and make sure that we don’t leave a day where we’re not working towards that objective.”

Morecambe’s suspension from the National League, prior to Panjab Warriors’ buyout, meant their first three games of the season were postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan now is for their campaign to kick off against Altrincham at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Saturday (12.30pm).

However, with a number of players having left over the summer, Johal will have to work quickly to put together any kind of squad.

He admitted: “I think the immediate priority is going to be to identify the players that we need in this building to make sure Morecambe Football Club, this season, can perform well in the National League.

“For me, that’s the priority; make sure the fans have got a team that really performs well on the pitch, that gives their all, but we start to build a Morecambe style of play that really represents what this town is about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s underpinned by hard work and everybody giving their all in all moments of the game.”

Having worked under Brendan Rodgers, Kolo Toure and Cesc Fabregas, Johal now has a chance to put everything he has learned into practice with the Shrimps.

As he admitted, a manager’s job has been a long-term ambition.

“It’s what I’ve wanted to do, it’s been my dream since I was 14 or 15 years old,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every single day, that’s been the target I’ve worked towards.

“There’s a new target and the target is make sure Morecambe is successful as a club, make sure – this year – we don’t just survive in the National League, that there’s moments in games where we dominate, make sure they (Morecambe fans) have got a team they can be proud of, a team that thrives in games and this year.

“It’s about enjoyment; making sure everybody connected to this club can enjoy every single minute of being a Morecambe supporter.”