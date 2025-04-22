Morecambe boss reflects on a 'really difficult season'

By Derek Quinn
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 10:40 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 10:42 BST
Morecambe boss Derek Adams apologised to supporters after the club’s relegation from the EFL was confirmed with their defeat to Salford City.

The Shrimps needed to win Easter Monday’s game at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium to have any chance of beating the drop and prolonging their 18-year stay in the top four divisions.

However, goals from Ossama Ashley, Cole Stockton and Kelly N’Mai gave the Ammies a 3-1 victory and three points as Morecambe could only find the target once through skipper Yann Songo’o.

Speaking afterwards, Adams said: “I just want to apologise on behalf of everyone at the football club.

Derek Adams' Morecambe squad suffered relegation to the National League Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty ImagesDerek Adams' Morecambe squad suffered relegation to the National League Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Derek Adams' Morecambe squad suffered relegation to the National League Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images
“It’s been a really difficult season – and a really difficult number of seasons – and it is hard for the supporters who have seen their club fall down a league.

“A lot of things have led to this and, as manager, it is important I take stock and speak on behalf of everyone to say that we have tried our best.

“We were limited at the start of the season with an embargo until July – and then a soft embargo in the January window as well – and it led to a point that made it very difficult.

“We were left with a budget that was reduced from last season and we just haven’t had the ability to win games regularly.

“We were without 11 players today – and I knew it was going to be very difficult – but everyone tried their best and were just short.”

