“His appointment marks an exciting new era for the Shrimps": Morecambe confirm their new manager
Johal takes over from Derek Adams, whose departure from the club was announced on Monday night in the wake of Panjab Warriors’ takeover.
He spent 10 years at Leicester City, coaching players in the academy set-up from U7 through to U18 level.
It was followed by a move to Wigan Athletic in 2022, when he worked as first-team coach under former Latics boss Kolo Toure.
That saw him become the first Sikh-Punjabi on the touchline in Championship history.
A club statement said: “Morecambe FC would like to extend a warm welcome to Ashvir and wishes him every success in his new role.
“His appointment marks an exciting new era for the Shrimps as the club continues its journey under fresh ownership and renewed ambition.”
The 30-year-old, who completed his UEFA Pro Licence course in June, has also worked as an assistant to Cesc Fabregas at Como 1907 Primavera and been the B team head coach at Notts County.
He takes charge of a Morecambe team which needs a number of immediate signings ahead of Saturday’s planned opening game against Altrincham at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.
The club’s turbulent summer had seen a number of departures in the dressing room, leaving just a handful of senior players and youngsters on the books.
Speaking about his appointment, Johal said: “The immediate priority right now is going to be to identify the players that we need in this building to ensure Morecambe Football Club can perform well in the National League.”