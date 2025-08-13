Morecambe's 2025/26 merchandise flew off the shelves last week Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Morecambe’s kit manufacturer has revealed that demand for the new season’s strip has come from across the world.

The Shrimps’ 2025/26 kits were put on sale last week by The Terrace, who staged a three-day pop-up event at the Beach Cafe, with social media pictures and videos showing the level of interest.

Night one, which took place last Tuesday, saw a lengthy queue as fans sought to buy merchandise which may not be worn this season given the club’s ownership crisis.

That led to online pre-orders being taken, a process which was extended into Monday of this week with not only the demand, but also the location of buyers, coming as a huge surprise to everyone involved.

Morecambe fans descended on the Beach Cafe to snap up merchandise Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“We knew it was going to be popular,” said Carl Sewell, The Terrace’s company director and founder.

“It’s been a horrendous time for fans. The kit launch at least gave them something to smile about and feel like there was a bit of normality again.

“We didn’t expect it to be this popular though. We’ve had fans from all over the world who wanted to show their support and get their hands on the shirts.

Morecambe fans queued up to get their hands on 2025/26 club merchandise Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“We’ve had orders from America, Spain, Australia – it’s been pretty much everywhere – and that shows the power of social media.”

The pop-up facility, which Lancaster City Council provided free of charge, ran between Tuesday and Thursday last week.

However, as social media illustrated, getting there as early as possible paid off.

Asked when he thought the launch might prove to be popular, Sewell said: “About 5.30 on the Tuesday night, half an hour before opening, when I looked outside and saw the queue!

“I think some people queued for two or three hours and the majority of the core sizes – medium, large, extra large – were sold out on that first night.

“That’s when we launched the online pre-order because we said any fans could get their hands on the shirts if they wanted one.

“That should have finished at the end of last week but there were still so many people trying to get their shirts that I kept it going over the weekend.

“It exceeded all expectations if I’m honest, the fans really came out in force.”