Demand was high for the freshly-launched 2025/26 football strip with queues stretching back along the prom.
There was a real community feel as people waited to buy the shirts and The Sultan Experience of Lancaster turned up to hand out free slices of pizza.
The kits are also on sale today from the cafe on Marine Road until 7pm, and tomorrow 9am to 3pm.
1 / 8
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.