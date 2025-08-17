Bond Group Investments says it has sold its majority shareholding in Morecambe FC to Panjab Warriors Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Bond Group Investments says it has sold its majority shareholding in Morecambe FC to Panjab Warriors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shrimps’ website issued a statement earlier on Sunday evening, in which Bond Group said its seven-year ownership of the club was at an end, having put it up for sale in September 2022.

However, at the time of writing, there was no confirmation regarding a change of ownership on the Companies House website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe’s statement read: “Bond Group Investments can now confirm that it has sold its majority shareholding in Morecambe Football Club to Panjab Warriors.

“Particular thanks to Rob Smith (general manager), Oliver Wilson-Fish (head of finance), Martin Thomas (commercial manager) and Derek Adams (first-team manager) for their consistent professionalism and support throughout this process. Also thanks to the club staff, sponsors, stakeholders and the National League.

“Acknowledgement must be given to Antony Antorkas at Parker Andrews Insolvency Practitioners, along with his team, for their invaluable advice and support over the past few weeks.

“I would urge all fans of the club to now focus their energy into supporting the club as it enters the next chapter of its story.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bond Group’s claim came hours after the National League confirmed it had given Panjab Warriors’ proposed buyout the green light and announced the club’s suspension would be lifted once the sale and purchase agreement had been received.

However, the National League added the Shrimps would remain under a transfer embargo until all football creditors are paid and payments due under the sale and purchase agreement have been satisfied.

It is intended that Morecambe’s first game of the season will be Saturday’s home clash with Altrincham (12.30pm), following on from the previously postponed matches against Boston United, Brackley Town and Scunthorpe United.

While Panjab Warriors are yet to comment publicly, a change of ownership would see the Shrimps start to rebuild after a troubled summer for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad