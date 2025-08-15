HMRC would not comment upon a reported winding-up petition served to Morecambe FC Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

HMRC would not comment upon reports that Morecambe have been issued with a winding-up petition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was claimed on Thursday that the department has filed for such an order against the Shrimps, who are in the midst of an ownership crisis at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

That has seen the club suspended from the National League, pending a meeting of the competition’s compliance and licensing committee which is scheduled for next Wednesday, August 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also comes with club staff and players awaiting two-thirds of June’s salaries and all of July’s, while there are also no directors currently in place.

HMRC, who were approached on Friday for a response to the reports, did not confirm that a winding-up petition had been served.

Instead, it said: “We take a supportive approach to dealing with customers who have tax debts and only file winding-up petitions once we’ve exhausted all other options, in order to protect taxpayers’ money.”

Their response came 24 hours after Morecambe’s website published a joint statement from the owner, Bond Group Investments, and Panjab Warriors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That claimed an agreement had been reached in principle for Panjab Warriors to complete a takeover of the club, which was placed up for sale in September 2022.

It was also two-and-a-half months after Panjab Warriors had been given clearance by the EFL to continue with their proposed buyout.

The announcement was met with some scepticism, given Bond Group had said on July 4 that a sale was intended for completion three days later and nothing happened subsequently.

However, the Shrimps Trust fans’ group subsequently posted an update on X in which it said it understood ‘a constructive meeting’ had taken place between Bond Group and Panjab Warriors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group added: “We understand that formal negotiations have now concluded and that sale and purchase agreements are in the process of being documented for submission to the National League.

“This represents a significant step forward in the process. While we remain cautious until the necessary approvals have been confirmed, all parties have verified this information with us, giving us some assurance that a resolution is in sight.”