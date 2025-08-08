Morecambe owner Jason Whittingham

The chairman of Morecambe’s fans’ group insists Panjab Warriors are still committed to a takeover as the clock continues to tick regarding the club’s future.

Pat Stoyles from the Shrimps Trust spoke on Friday afternoon, before Morecambe’s would-be buyers released a statement in which they claimed a midweek meeting with the club owner had been cancelled at short notice.

It’s now two weeks since the last update from Bond Group Investments’ Jason Whittingham, in which he urged Panjab Warriors to make contact and complete a buyout.

Time is of the essence with Morecambe suspended from the National League, whose compliance and licensing committee is due to meet again on August 20 to decide the club’s fate.

Stoyles said: “We’ve not had any contact from Jason. He seems to have affected his email address, so we’re looking to get an alternative point of contact.

“We believe other people are still talking to him in one form or another and Panjab are still trying to negotiate.

“I had a message from Panjab yesterday, just reiterating that they are very committed to purchasing Morecambe Football Club.

“They have tried to do some sort of meeting with Jason through a mediator who Bond Group selected, but they (Bond Group) made an excuse.

“We are in regular contact with the National League, who are trying anything and everything they can.

“They are in the situation now where whatever happens, come August 20, that decision is down to them.

“They are putting in whatever work they can to help us, within their rules and framework, as to what they can and can’t do.”

Friday also saw Sikh MPs publish an open letter, calling on Bond Group to sell up with club staff awaiting July’s wages and two-thirds of their June salary.

Panjab Warriors subsequently issued a statement on Friday afternoon, in which they urged Morecambe’s owner to ‘stop prolonging the suffering’.

The group, who had been given EFL clearance to buy Morecambe in early June, said: “On 6 August, the nominated mediator informed us that Jason and Colin (Goldring) had agreed to attend the meeting in central London on 7 August with the final details to be confirmed by midday.

“However, despite this assurance, we were informed later that evening that Jason and Colin had once again cancelled the meeting, providing weak and unconvincing excuses.

“Yesterday morning, the independent mediator – appointed by Jason and Colin themselves – confirmed that he will no longer be facilitating discussions, citing a complete lack of sincerity and commitment from them.

“This ongoing pattern of avoidance must end. The time has come to complete the sale that has already been agreed so the club, its staff, supporters and community can finally move forward.”

In an ideal world, Morecambe’s fans would have been preparing for Saturday’s first game of the season at Boston United.

Instead, with the Shrimps not in action, Bury, Harrogate Town and Longridge Town have offered supporters or season ticket holders free entry to their matches this weekend.

Garstang has made a similar offer to season ticket holders for their home game against Fulwood Amateurs on August 16.

Kendal Town has promised to donate 50 per cent of any Morecambe fan’s gate fee for their game on Saturday back to the Shrimps Trust.

They also announced they are in the process of setting up a former players game, with all proceeds going to the Trust.

“The support from the football community this week has been brilliant,” Stoyles said.

“A lot of people have been passing on their messages of support.

“We’ve had emails from trusts all around the country, so it’s great to know that help and support is there when you need it.”