Sikh MPs unite to stand in full support of Morecambe FC

Sikh Members of Parliament have issued a statement expressing their sincere thanks to the Prime Minister Rt Hon Keir Starmer MP, Lisa Nandy MP and Morecambe MP Lizzi Collinge for their continued leadership and support in raising the urgent situation at Morecambe Football Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement also said: “Their efforts both in Parliament and locally, have brought national attention to an issue that has serious implications for the community, the club and the wider footballing landscape.

"At this time, Panjab Warriors, a Sikh-led UK investment group, remain the most credible and community-focused buyer. They have fulfilled all regulatory requirements, including passing The English Football League's Owners’ and Directors’ Test, and have already injected significant interest-free funds into the club to keep it afloat during this prolonged and uncertain period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe the time has come for Bond Group and Jason Whittingham to act in the best interests of the club, its supporters and the town. Every delay puts Morecambe FC at greater risk.

Exterior of Morecambe FC - Mazuma Stadium, Christie Way, Morecambe.

"The right thing to do now is to complete the sale to Panjab Warriors and allow the club to move forward under stable and responsible ownership.

"We also note that the support for Morecambe FC’s future has been led entirely by Labour representatives, both locally and nationally. This unity of purpose reflects the values of accountability, community and justice that lie at the heart of the Labour movement.

"We stand in full support of the people of Morecambe, the club’s dedicated fanbase, and the prospective owners Panjab Warriors, whose actions thus far have shown them to be the right custodians for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The longer this issue is dragged out, the more damage is done. It is time for resolution. It is time for action.”

Smethwick MP Gurinder Singh Josan CBE signed the statement along with seven other Sikh MPs.

He posted the statement on X and said: “It’s clear @Panjabwarriors is the only route to saving @MorecambeFC.

"We’re proud of the Sikh-led Panjab Warriors’ work with the local community to save this historic club.

“The sale must be completed now.”

Panjab Warriors released a statement recently to say they remain "ready, willing and able" to take over and called on Jason Whittingham to sign the deal "immediately".