“A proud 105-year-old institution is now completely stalled:” Would-be buyers claim Morecambe are set to go out of business on Monday
Panjab Warriors and minority shareholders issued a statement on Thursday evening, calling on Bond Group Investments’ Jason Whittingham to sign a deal with the club having been up for sale since September 2022.
Their statement said that, as of Monday, the club ‘is officially shut’ as no money in the bank or on site means operations are unable to continue.
It also claimed that the club’s academy will cease operations at the end of this week.
“A proud 105-year-old institution is now completely stalled,” the statement continued.
“Losing our academy will be devastating for local children and aspiring footballers. This is a hammer blow to the community.
“Jason Whittingham, your legacy is in your hands.
“You will be remembered in Morecambe, not for your intentions but for the outcome of today. Do the right thing. Stop the suffering.
“Panjab Warriors are ready and have reached out daily to complete this acquisition.
“The fans, the minority shareholders, the community and your own stakeholders all want the same thing: for this club to survive.
“We implore Jason to sign the deal immediately so that this proud club can be saved and its 105-year legacy preserved.”
The group had issued a statement on Wednesday, saying that the first team has stopped all football operations as the required insurance has lapsed.
That came after Whittingham’s statement last weekend in which he urged Panjab Warriors to make contact and complete a sale.
It also comes at the end of a week in which the National League suspended Morecambe with immediate effect until August 20, when the league’s compliance and licensing committee will meet again.
The Shrimps, who had previously been placed under embargo by the league, have also been removed from the National League Cup.
Tuesday night’s scheduled friendly at Lancaster City was also called off, another event in a stormy summer which has seen directors resign from the board, rejoin and resign again, primary school events booked at the Manzuma Mobile Stadium have to be cancelled, Whittingham criticised by politicians and former promotion winners, as well as the departure of a long-time sponsor until a change of ownership occurs.