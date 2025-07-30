Morecambe were put up for sale in September 2022 Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Morecambe’s would-be buyers have again told the club’s owner to sell up and end the ongoing crisis at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Panjab Warriors said yesterday that they were ‘ready, willing and able to proceed with the purchase immediately’, having been asked by Jason Whittingham to make contact with him and complete a sale of the Shrimps.

It comes with Morecambe having been suspended from the National League, pending another meeting next month, while players and staff await overdue wages.

Another joint statement issued on Wednesday by Panjab Warriors, the Shrimps Trust, minority shareholders represented by Wright & Lord Solicitors and Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge said: “As each day passes, the debts of the club are mounting, with wages now outstanding at over £316,000, and further significant debts that need to be paid to ensure survival of the club, which Panjab Warriors have already committed to pay within hours of completion with Bond Group.

“In further developments today, the first team have had to stop all football operations as the required insurance which was in place has now lapsed as payment has not been made.

“As a result of this escalating situation, more first-team players have left the club with further players set to leave by the end of this week.

“Finally, it must be pointed out that this is a desperate time which is affecting all staff at the club, both financially and their own personal wellbeing.

“Many staff have had no option but to resign and seek opportunities elsewhere, whilst others are still hoping that a deal can be completed.

“We stand together with each and every one of them and appreciate the difficult decisions they are having to take whilst the future of the club hangs in the balance.

“We implore Bond Group to complete the sale of the club immediately so that this anguish can be ended and the club can look to a brighter future under Panjab Warriors.”

One player who has departed is defender Jamie Stott, who has penned an 18-month deal with Derry City.

Morecambe’s kit supplier, The Terrace, has also confirmed a pop-up facility next week for fans to buy this season’s kit.

It will be at the Beach Cafe, Marine Road, with times of 6pm-9pm on Tuesday, 9am-7pm on Wednesday and 9am-3pm on Thursday.