Morecambe have been up for sale since September 2022

Morecambe’s would-be buyers have confirmed they are ready to proceed with a takeover at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement came via a joint statement on Tuesday afternoon from Panjab Warriors, the Shrimps Trust, minority shareholders represented by Wright & Lord Solicitors and Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge.

It said: “Following detailed discussions yesterday and today, Panjab Warriors are now ready, willing and able to proceed with the purchase immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The funds required to clear the necessary liabilities would be met forthwith.

“This would see the payment of all outstanding wages and other immediate liabilities to allow the club to prepare for the season and lift the club’s suspension and embargo from the National League.

“The National League are aware and ready to sanction the deal and immediately lift the suspension and embargo should the sale proceed.”

The development came 24 hours after the Shrimps were suspended from the National League until a further meeting on August 20, following on from a setback in minority shareholders’ attempts to bring court action forcing owner Jason Whittingham into a sale to Panjab Warriors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That, in itself, was a day after Whittingham urged Panjab Warriors to make contact and complete a sale – despite saying Bond Group Investments had ‘continued to work’ with the Jonny Cato-led consortium reportedly attempting to acquire the majority shareholding.

In response to the joint statement, former Morecambe director James Wakefield said on social media: “This is more encouraging news than anyone expected today, cross everything that it can happen and huge thanks to the people who have driven it. #UTS”