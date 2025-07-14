Almost three years ago, with Morecambe a month into their second League One season, came the news that Bond Group Investments had prepared the club for sale.

Having taken over the club in 2018, the owner said it looked back ‘with pride at what the club has become in the years of our ownership’.

It added: “It doesn’t feel like four-and-a-half years since we took over with one game left of the season and the club’s future in the EFL uncertain.”

Fast forward and it’s the club’s future itself which is now at stake amid failed takeovers, delayed wages, points deductions, director resignations, fan protests and MP criticism.

Morecambe FC are at crisis point Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Here is how the situation – to the despair of everyone associated with the Shrimps – has played out:

August 2022: Morecambe tell fans the club won’t be impacted by the threat of administration facing rugby union club Worcester Warriors, who are owned by the Shrimps’ bosses.

September 2022: Bond Group Investments announce Morecambe are being prepared for sale ahead of a League One match at Bristol Rovers.

January 2023: Sarbjot Johal is linked with a possible takeover of the club.

Morecambe fans made their views known before last year's match with Wrexham Photo: Neil Cross

February 2023: A Morecambe statement says Johal has purchased shares and is looking to become the new owner subject to passing EFL checks.

February 2023: Johal says he is submitting an application to buy Morecambe, amid scrutiny as to how he would fund it.

February 2023: Shrimps Trust representatives meet Johal, Sarb Capital colleague Saidi Kawooya and Jason Whittingham regarding a proposed buyout.

February 2023: The EFL invites Johal and his advisers to a meeting with requested information still to be received.

Panjab Warriors announced they had received EFL clearance to proceed with a takeover in early June Photo: Morecambe FC

March 2023: Wages are not paid on time as Johal reportedly injects a six-figure sum into the club.

April 2023: Morecambe confirm ‘a further significant’ contribution from Sarb Capital with two games left to escape relegation from League One.

May 2023: The Shrimps’ retained list sees 14 out-of-contract players listed as departing, leaving only six with deals for the following season and beyond.

May 2023: Bond Group releases a statement saying Morecambe’s 2023/24 budget will be the highest the club has had in League Two.

Morecambe supporters held a demonstration of support at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium earlier this month

June 2023: Johal is linked with a takeover of Wigan Athletic, who are eventually bought by Mike Danson.

August 2023: Morecambe receive a suspended three-point deduction for March’s late payment of wages, while Whittingham must deposit an amount equal to 125 per cent of the club’s monthly wage bill to cover future delays.

October 2023: Shrimps boss Derek Adams calls for a takeover to be completed within the next six months before leaving the following month.

December 2023: Morecambe’s directors say the club will be ‘at serious risk’ if a sale isn’t completed sooner rather than later.

December 2023: Whittingham and Morecambe are charged with failing to adhere to the terms of an agreed decision relating to the late payment of wages in March 2023.

February 2024: The Shrimps Trust announces a demonstration of support for the board of directors before the following month’s home game with Wrexham.

February 2024: A fans’ forum hears ‘genuine people’ are interested in buying the club but Johal won’t be taking over.

March 2024: Morecambe are placed under a transfer embargo regarding payments owed to HMRC.

April 2024: Morecambe are deducted three points and Whittingham fined £10,000 – with another £20,000 suspended – following the FA charge in December 2023.

April 2024: Ged Brannan departs as head coach a day after staff receive their delayed wages for the month.

May 2024: Morecambe’s directors pen an open letter to Bond Group, warning of a ‘catastrophic outcome’ if a takeover doesn’t go through.

June 2024: The Shrimps Trust launches a ‘Save Our Shrimps’ fundraiser, at a time when the club has no manager or CEO and only five players on the books.

June 2024: Whittingham tells the Shrimps Trust there are four ‘credible buyers’ interested in a takeover as Adams returns for a third spell as manager.

July 2024: Bond Group claim talks with a prospective buyer are at an advanced stage and submission to the EFL is planned for the following week.

July 2024: In response to Bond Group’s claim, the Shrimps Trust says ‘a substantial offer’ for the club was rejected in late 2023.

July 2024: Morecambe’s transfer embargo is lifted, enabling the club to announce a number of new signings ahead of the 2024/25 season.

October 2024: Whittingham releases a statement via the Shrimps Trust, saying a buyer was in the process of finalising the EFL’s requirements.

November 2024: Whittingham claims terms have been agreed on a sale as fans demonstrate against Bond group before and during Morecambe’s home match with Port Vale.

November 2024: Shrimps Trust officials meet with the EFL and send an open letter to Whittingham, urging him to speak with other interested parties.

November 2024: Kuljeet Singh Momi confirms Panjab Warriors are interested in a takeover at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

January 2025: Morecambe fans protest against Whittingham again during the club’s FA Cup tie at Chelsea.

January 2025: The Shrimps are prevented from making further signings in the winter window as Bond Group’s written assurances that the club will be funded until the end of the season are unsupported by proof of source and sufficiency of funding.

January 2025: The necessary financial support is provided and Whittingham says he would sell ‘at a reasonable price’ if Panjab Warriors’ proposed acquisition fell through.

April 2025: The 1920 Union fan group announces a ‘not a penny more’ campaign for home matches, starting next season, until Whittingham leaves.

April 2025: Morecambe’s 18-year stay in the EFL ends in relegation from League Two.

May 2025: The 1,000-day anniversary of Morecambe being prepared for sale arrives with the board saying a takeover seems to be ‘progressing towards a conclusion’.

June 2025: Panjab Warriors’ proposed buyout is given clearance by the EFL.

June 2025: Staff wages are not paid on time as fans congregate outside the Mazuma Mobile Stadium in a show of support to those affected.

July 2025: Morecambe’s directors announce they will put the club into administration if a sale isn’t completed by an initial July 1 deadline.

July 2025: That deadline is put back until the morning of July 2, only for the board to resign when no deal goes through.

July 2025: Amid criticism from Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge, Whittingham announces he will dismiss the board – who then resign en masse later the same day.

July 2025: Club sponsor Bay Camera and Communications announces it will walk away until there is a change of ownership.

July 2025: Bond Group claim terms are agreed with Panjab Warriors with an intention to complete the sale the following Monday.

July 2025: Morecambe’s board rejoin the club to facilitate a sale, only for Whittingham to announce he will pursue criminal charges after ‘a campaign of abuse of social media’ against his family.

July 2025: Whittingham says the intended completion of a sale needs final items to be signed off and is likely to need the following day; the board then resigns again.

July 2025: Panjab Warriors issue a statement calling on Whittingham to sell up, only for the owner to claim agreements on a sale will now be signed with a different buyer instead.

July 2025: No further updates have since been provided by Whittingham, who is criticised in the Commons by Collinge amid an unpaid HMRC bill.

July 2025: Primary schools see pre-booked events at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium cancelled.

July 2025: Panjab Warriors released a statement saying they will be seeking legal advice in light of Whittingham’s comments about a new sale.

July 2025: The National League confirms that, four weeks before the new season starts, Morecambe are under embargo for ‘non-compliance with League Financial Regulations’.