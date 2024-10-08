Shrimps were well below standard

By Derek Quinn
Published 8th Oct 2024, 08:00 BST
Morecambe’s players have been left in no doubt that they need to produce a performance when they return to action this week.

The Shrimps’ disappointing derby day defeat to Accrington Stanley last Saturday saw them slip back to the foot of League Two.

It also meant they became the only side in the division yet to win a game this season, with four draws and six defeats in 10 matches.

Morecambe’s displays had been improving during their run of four consecutive draws, but manager Derek Adams was angered by his players’ woeful showing at the Wham Stadium.

Morecambe return to Bristol Street Motors Trophy action tonight after winning their first group game at Wigan Athletic Picture: Morecambe FCMorecambe return to Bristol Street Motors Trophy action tonight after winning their first group game at Wigan Athletic Picture: Morecambe FC
As a result, he cancelled the normal day off on Sunday for an extra training session ahead of two matches this week.

Adams, who has backed his players strongly all season, said things needed to improve.

He said: “The players were in on Sunday because we can’t accept the standard they showed at Accrington.

“We had a large following of supporters, who paid good money, and we need to be better.

“We have been good without getting the results but the Accrington performance was way below the standards we have set.

“Over the afternoon both goalkeepers were rarely worked – and I’m not even saying Accrington deserved to win the game, but we were well below the levels we have set and the players need to be a lot better.

“I have spoken a lot about how well we have played but that wasn’t the case on Saturday.

“I am responsible as a manager but the players have to be better when they cross that white line.”

Tonight sees the Shrimps take a break from League Two as they welcome Nottingham Forest’s U21s in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy group stage (7pm).

Both teams were 2-1 winners in their opening matches last month, Morecambe defeating Wigan Athletic and Forest successful at Carlisle United.

Adams’ players are then back on the road this weekend when they make the trip to Barrow AFC in League Two.

They sit third in the table, one of four teams level at the top on 19 points after last Saturday’s 2-1 victory against Cheltenham Town.

That win gave them the best home record in League Two so far this season, having taken 13 points from 15.

