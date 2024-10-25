Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derek Adams has reiterated that Morecambe’s players must put together a run of wins sooner rather than later.

Seven days later, they go into tomorrow’s game against Chesterfield after two defeats and six goals conceded which leaves them bottom of League Two.

Adams said: “We’re four points off the group of teams above us.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams has rued the absence of his attacking players including Lee Angol Picture: Morecambe FC

“That’s the group we have to catch at this moment in time but we need wins to do that.

“We understand that but we could have more wins than we do.

“We could have beaten Bradford City with the chances we had against them and could have probably beaten Notts County with the goal we had disallowed.”

While five teams have conceded more than Morecambe’s 20, the major issue has been at the other end with only Tranmere Rovers (seven) scoring fewer than the Shrimps’ 10.

That’s where Adams has been left bemoaning Morecambe’s injury list, with some of the more attack-minded players having joined George Ray on the sidelines.

“We’ve still got Paul Lewis, Jordan Slew, Lee Angol and Gwion Edwards out,” the manager admitted.

“If you look at those players, plus Harvey Macadam who can also play in an advanced area, we haven’t had the luxury of being able to get them in the squad or change it.

“When we make changes, it’s usually a defender coming on which doesn’t help you in an attacking situation.”

Edwards has been absent since early September, Angol has missed the last month and Slew has sat out three matches.

It leaves those who are available having to get the better of a Chesterfield team with one defeat in nine league games.

Nevertheless, Adams wants his players to embrace the task of meeting a team he feels is built for a promotion challenge.

“I think Chesterfield are one of the best squads in the division,” he added.

“Paul Cook (Chesterfield boss) might correct me and say he’s got the best squad, which he’s quite capable of backing that up when you look at the depth in their squad.

“We know what we’re up against and we have to try and get the better of them.”