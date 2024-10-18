Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derek Adams believes Morecambe can take heart from their displays this season as they seek a third consecutive win tomorrow.

The Shrimps welcome MK Dons to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on the back of victories against Nottingham Forest’s U21s and Barrow AFC in the last week-and-a-half.

Morecambe go into the game looking to improve upon a poor record against Saturday’s visitors.

January’s victory at Stadium MK was only their second in 11 matches against the Dons, who have a new head coach in Scott Lindsey.

Ross Millen could return to Morecambe's bench for Saturday's game with MK Dons Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Crawley Town’s promotion-winning boss from last season has overseen four league games so far, winning one and losing one.

“We’ve come up against good MK Dons teams in the past,” Adams said of Morecambe’s previous struggles against them.

“They have ability in their side but we’ve come up against teams like Notts County and Bradford City this season, when we’ve performed well.

“We’ve gone to Barrow – who have done well at the start of the season – and won, while there have been games we probably should have won because of the chances we’ve had.

“I think MK Dons’ approach will change (under Lindsey). At this moment in time, they are playing in a similar way to the way they have done over the years.

“I think they will change at some point and we will see a different MK Dons team.”

A quarter of the way into the season, only seven points separate the top 14 in League Two.

MK Dons head the remaining 10 teams but are only five points ahead of Carlisle United, who dropped to the foot of the table last weekend.

Adams said: “Everyone plays in a slightly different way but we will look at their strengths and weaknesses.

“We will have plans in place, which the players have done really well to follow through on.

“We have been really unfortunate not to have won more games than we have because, tactically, they have been very good.”

Paul Lewis will be missing after an early exit during last weekend’s win at Barrow, though Ross Millen and Harvey Macadam may be fit enough to be named on the bench.