Morecambe’s miserable season continued as a toothless performance at Plough Lane left them rooted to the foot of the League Two table.

Second-half goals from James Tilley, Omar Bugiel and Matty Stevens gave AFC Wimbledon three points.

It was a game where Morecambe failed to trouble the keeper until the final minute and would have lost by a far greater margin had it not been for Stuart Moore.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams made one change to the side that lost 3-1 against MK Dons last weekend with Yann Songo’o replacing Hallam Hope.

Morecambe keeper Stuart Moore made a number of fine saves against AFC Wimbledon Picture: Jack Taylor

The Shrimps were on the back foot for much of the first half as the hosts wasted a string of chances.

Tilley went close with two early shots before a volley forced Moore into the first of a number of fine saves.

Stevens was guilty of a huge miss when he headed straight at Moore and then volleyed over from two yards.

Morecambe produced one moment of quality in the 22nd minute and should have taken the lead.

Adam Lewis played in David Tutonda, whose cross was inches ahead of Marcus Dackers.

Wimbledon’s pressure continued after the break and it came as little surprise when Tilley gave them the lead on 52 minutes.

He ran down the left and let fly with a 30-yard effort that flew past Moore and into the net.

Callum Maycock’s volley was superbly tipped over by Moore, who then thwarted Myles Hippolyte when he was given a free run on goal.

It was 2-0 on 66 minutes as Kayden Harrack allowed Maycock a chance to run down the right and cross for Bugiel to score from eight yards.

Songo’o made a goalline clearance from Stevens’ deflected shot but the striker scored seconds later, tapping in after Tutonda’s mistake let in Josh Neufville.

At the other end, Ross Millen’s effort flew past the post before Wimbledon keeper Owen Goodman made a smart double save from Max Taylor and Jamie Stott.

AFC Wimbledon: Goodman, Lewis (Ogundere 73), Ball, Johnson, Neufville, Maycock, Smith, Hippolyte, Tilley, Stevens (Pigott 82), Bugiel (Kelly 82). Subs not used: Biler, Furlong, O’Toole, Ward.

Morecambe: Moore, Hendrie, Stott, Williams (Taylor 77), Tutonda, Harrack (Millen 77) Tollitt (Hope 59), Lewis (White 72), Songo’o (Brown 72), Jones, Dackers. Subs not used: Burgoyne, Macadam.

Referee: Matthew Russell.

Attendance: 7,651.