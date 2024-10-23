Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derek Adams was left to rue individual mistakes following Morecambe’s 3-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Second-half goals from James Tilley, Omar Bugiel and Matty Stevens gave the hosts three points and maintained their perfect home record in League Two this season.

It also helped them climb into the top 10, while keeping Morecambe bottom of the table ahead of Saturday’s early kick-off against Chesterfield at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Speaking after Tuesday’s match, Adams said: “I thought in the first half, we were very competitive.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor

“I thought that we stopped Wimbledon playing, we dealt really well with their set plays and chances in that first period.

“Yes, they had a couple of opportunities we could have done better with but, going into half-time, we looked really solid and happy with the progress we made.

“Second half, they get a goal from 30 yards that we should do better with.

“First of all, we should block the shot. I think Ben Tollitt’s got to get tighter and Stuart (Moore, keeper) has obviously got to make that save because it comes from a long distance and he’s got to be set properly.

“Stuart’s made a number of good saves in the game but that goal goes in, (and) changes the way the contest’s going.

“The second goal, (Kayden) Harrack’s got to be doing better down the side and then Jamie Stott loses his man in the box.

“The third goal, David Tutonda’s got to go with his right foot and stop it .

“He doesn’t and then Yann (Songo’o) has got to be the one that covers the striker in the middle.”