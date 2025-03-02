Derek Adams said his Morecambe players need to stand up and be counted after they fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Gillingham on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robbie McKenzie’s late strike gave the Gills their first win of 2025 as a poor performance saw the Shrimps fail to produce a shot on goal.

Adams said: “It’s very difficult to take. We understand we are away from home and we understand they hadn’t won for 13 games – and we did limit them to very few opportunities in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We haven’t done enough in the final third to get good opportunities and if the game finishes a draw, then that would probably be a fair result.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

“I have told the players they are the only ones who can change it and the only ones who can influence the game.

“Can they find that pass? Can they make the run? Can they get a cross in the box that is met by a striker?

“They work hard and they don’t get the breaks they deserve but we lacked quality in the final third to get the goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We played with three strikers and wide players but any combination isn’t giving us that opportunity to get goals at this moment in time.

“They should have had a player sent off with their striker kicking out at Max Taylor and then elbowing him, but that didn’t change the game.

“We simply didn’t do well enough to stop them scoring a goal, even though it took a massive deflection.”