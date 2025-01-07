Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Details have been confirmed of Morecambe supporters’ latest protest against the club’s owner at Saturday’s FA Cup tie with Chelsea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That match, four years ago, saw Morecambe halfway through a campaign which culminated in a first promotion to League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe travel to Chelsea in the FA Cup on Saturday Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

The 1920 Union fan group, which is campaigning for Whittingham to sell up, has announced activities which it says are ‘designed to amplify the message while celebrating the club’s proud heritage.’

Fans will meet for pre-match drinks, while supporters travelling on coaches organised by the Shrimps Trust will be given red, white and black balloons.

At 1.15pm, starting from the Earls Court Tavern, fans will walk together to Stamford Bridge and join more supporters at the Courtfield pub five minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kick-off will see the red, white and black balloons released into the air before an in-game demonstration in the 19th and 20th minutes.

Fans will turn their backs to the game at that point and raise banners, symbolising the ongoing protest against Whittingham.

The group added: “1920 Union emphasises the importance of supporting the players while continuing the campaign for the sale.

“The group encourages fans to back the lads, enjoy the occasion and ensure their voices are heard loud and clear.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s activities are the latest measures taken by the group to draw external attention to Morecambe’s plight.

It follows on from the protest held before and during the home match with Port Vale in November.

Letters were sent to addresses and businesses in Whittingham’s home town of Buckhurst Hill, along with the displaying of banners and posters in Morecambe as well as outside the EFL and Lancashire FA offices.

More than £1,500 was also raised for the Morecambe Bay Foodbank, Epping Forest Foodbank and Worcester Warriors Foundation; an independent charity partner of the rugby club formerly owned by Whittingham and Colin Goldring.