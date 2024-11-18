36 pictures of Morecambe fans taking part in protest as frustrations grow with owner

As frustration grows with the Shrimps owner, Bond Group’s Jason Whittingham, supporters marched to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium before their match against Port Vale, followed by the release of black balloons as the players walked onto the pitch.

This was followed by fans turning their back on the game for two minutes as the clock hit 26 minutes – the same number of months that the club has been for sale.

Shrimps Trust chair Tarnia Elsworth said: “The protest showed how important the club’s future is to the fans and the people of our town.

“This isn’t just about a team playing on a Saturday, this is about one man mishandling a community asset.

“Bond Group need to sell the club quickly. If the current interested buyers cannot provide the paperwork needed to the EFL, they need to move aside so the club can be sold to someone who can.

“Fan efforts will increase, this protest is just the start. Our thanks too, to the 1920 Union, for their organisation and turnout.

“Pressure will continue until the club is sold to an appropriate new owner.”

1 . Shrimps fans protest Morecambe fans protesting against the club's owner outside the stadium. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . Shrimps fans protest Morecambe fans protest against the club's owner on their way to the ground. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . Shrimps fans protest Morecambe fans protest against the club's owner on their way to the ground. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales