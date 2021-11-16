Morecambe announce new date for Wigan Athletic's visit
Morecambe have confirmed a new date for their League One match against Wigan Athletic.
The two teams were due to have met at the Mazuma Stadium last Saturday, November 13.
However, the game was postponed after international call-ups for Shrimps trio Jokull Andresson, Greg Leigh and Alfie McCalmont.
It has now been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 18, kicking off at 7.45pm.
However, the match may have to be moved again depending on whether either of the teams reaches round three of the FA Cup and requires a replay at that stage.
