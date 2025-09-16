Johal’s planning shoot-to-thrill policy at Morecambe

​Morecambe manager Ashvir Singh Johal says he wants his side to be one of the most exciting in the country.

​Speaking after the 4-4 draw with Solihull Moors on Saturday the new boss says he is confident that his players will continue to improve as he gets more time to introduce the type of football he wants to see.

Jamey Osborne gave Solihull the lead in the 25th minute before Jack Nolan equalised five minutes later for the Shrimps.

Jacob Wakeling restored the Moors’ lead just before the break but Admiral Muskwe's quickfire double shortly after half-time put Morecambe ahead for the first time in the game.

Brad Nicholson then headed Solihull level before Miguel Azeez made it 4-3 to Morecambe in the 75th minute. But Wakeling's second of the day with 13 minutes remaining brought the Moors level once again to ensure an exciting contest ended with honours even, which left Morecambe rooted to the foot of the National League table.

Johal’s men have four points from their opening six games as they play catch-up after a delayed start to the campaign.

Ahead of this weekend’s home date with Wealdstone, Johal said: “We saw on Saturday at Solihull what can be achieved after just four days of training so after four months I think we will have an amazing team and I am confident we will have one of the best footballing teams in England.

“The players have shown a lot of growth over the last week with the ball and the aim now is to continue that growth.

“It’s almost like we are building a plane while it is still in the sky. We’ve not had the luxury of a pre-season but I think we are on track to have a good team by the end of October. By then we will have a team that understands everything and a team that will perform really strongly.”

The manager is also looking to add to his squad this week ahead of the upcoming home games against Wealdstone and Halifax.

He said: “For me the priority is to have competition for places and by the middle of this week we will hopefully have signed more players with EFL experience which will give me some difficult decisions to make in terms of team selection, but that’s the type of competition we need.”