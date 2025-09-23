​Johal not getting carried away yet by Shrimps' second win of campaign

​​Morecambe boss Ashvir Singh Johal says his side has developed “quicker than he expected” although he admits there is still more work to do.

The new manager, who has now brought in 20 players in the four weeks since taking over from Derek Adams, said he was pleased with the progress being made by his team but believed there was much more to come over the next weeks and months.

Speaking after Saturday's exciting 4-3 National League win over Wealdstone at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium he said: “We are still in what we say is our pre-season phase.

“And I still don't think we will be fully ready until the end of October but it's about building every day in training to make sure everyone grows and improves.”

Ashvir Singh Johal says there is plenty of work still to do (photo: James Fearn/Getty Images)

Morecambe threw away a three-goal lead against Wealdstone before snatching a late victory in a dramatic encounter which lifted them off the foot of the table and into 22nd spot.

First-half goals from Jack Nolan, Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Admiral Muskwe had the home side in control on Saturday, before Max Kretzschmar, Micah Obiero and Alfie Massey replied for Wealdstone.

But substitute Emmerson Sutton – who only arrived on loan last week – grabbed the winner in the 86th minute.

Johal believes there is more to come from his side. He said: “I think the growth has happened quicker than I expected but there is still a lot more to be done but everyone at the club has worked really hard to contribute to where we are now.

“We want to create an environment where everyone enjoys coming into work and it is that now and the players that we have all want to learn and improve and work hard for the team which is a really positive sign for this club.

“They are hungry to be the best they can be and evolve. On Saturday I thought we played some electric stuff but there is still so much room for improvement which is our focus now.”

The Shrimps are preparing for Wednesday night’s visit of Halifax Town, with a long-haul trip to face bottom-of-the-table Truro City to follow on Saturday.