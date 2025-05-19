Derek Adams acknowledged Morecambe were up against it from day one after a second relegation in three seasons.

Four years after promotion into League One, the Shrimps are back in non-league for the first time since 2007.

Adams’ players finished bottom of League Two, 13 points from safety, with the numbers telling their own story.

Morecambe had the division’s worst tallies of defeats (30) and goals scored (40), in addition to the joint-fewest wins (10).

Bright spots were few and far between as Morecambe ended the season at the bottom of League Two Picture: Morecambe FC

They also conceded the second-highest number of goals with 72, beaten only by Newport County AFC (76).

While those figures are stark in their summary of Morecambe’s season, they perhaps reflect the situation facing Adams when he returned last June.

Inheriting a skeleton squad after Ged Brannan’s departure, operating under an EFL embargo meant it was a case of seeing who was available – and willing – to join the club.

Having added Ryan Schofield and Callum Cooke in January, Adams was hit by another off-field issue which left him temporarily unable to make signings with Morecambe six points from safety and 19 games to save themselves.

“It’s been a really difficult season,” said Adams, who also saw key players out for a prolonged period.

“To come in on June 3, to have four players on the books – and two of them (Kayden Harrack and Charlie Brown) left in January – and then have an embargo up until July 1, that was difficult to navigate.

“We did well to get a team together and we did well to be competitive but then we had that January period, when the EFL wouldn’t allow us to sign players in that period because we couldn’t prove we had enough funds to provide for the players I had been told I had a budget for.

“We eventually got in four players, which was difficult because of the time restraints, and then we just haven’t been able to have enough players fit because some of the key players have been out for long periods of time.”