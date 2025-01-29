Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe have announced that manager Derek Adams can now make further signings before the winter transfer window closes.

Last week saw the club claim it was unable to follow up the signings of Ryan Schofield and Callum Cooke because written assurances from the owner, Bond Group Investments, that the club would be funded until the end of the season had not been supported by sufficient proof of source and sufficiency of funding.

Following that statement, co-chairman Rod Taylor said that the owner had secured additional investment from a third party and a letter to that effect would be sent to the EFL.

The situation had left Adams unable to complete two planned loan deals as he looks to preserve the club’s EFL status.

Morecambe have now had permission to make further signings in this transfer window Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

However, the day after defeat at Bradford City, another Morecambe statement revealed that the EFL has now given the club permission to make more signings.

It said: “Bond Group Investments has facilitated the necessary financial support to satisfy the EFL requirements regarding the ongoing funding needs for the remainder of the current football season.

“This action means the EFL has now given the club permission to sign players in the January transfer window and manager Derek Adams can now continue his efforts in earnest to strengthen the playing squad.

“The board of directors of Morecambe Football Club is grateful for the endeavours of all involved in this process.”

Nevertheless, it leaves the club in a race against time to strengthen the playing staff with the window closing at 11pm next Monday, February 3.