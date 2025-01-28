Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe’s poor January form continued as they suffered a third successive 1-0 defeat to remain rooted at the foot of League Two.

A first-half goal from Calum Kavanagh was enough to give Bradford a sixth win in seven games, while Morecambe failed to find the net for a ninth time in 11 matches.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams, who was forced to watch the game from the sidelines through suspension, made four changes to the team that lost at Colchester United with Max Taylor, Ben Tollitt, Hallam Hope and Harvey Macadam all recalled.

It was the home side, however, who started the better and created some early chances.

Morecambe defender Max Taylor was denied an equaliser Picture Bruce Rollinson

Brad Halliday forced Shrimps keeper Harry Burgoyne into a good save after just three minutes, having been found free on the right-hand side of the box.

Burgoyne had to be at his best again on 15 minutes in saving sharply down to his left from Richie Smallwood’s first-time shot.

The Bantams’ pressure then paid off as they took the lead on the half-hour.

Gwion Edwards was caught out on the edge of his own area and Bradford took advantage with Kavanagh perfectly placed to slot the loose ball past Burgoyne.

Morecambe then stepped up their pace and looked to hit back with Edwards firing narrowly wide from 20 yards just before the break.

The second half started with Bradford on the front foot, Jack Shepherd looping a header just over and Antoni Sarcevic failing to find the target after meeting a corner.

Morecambe responded with Taylor denied an equaliser when his diving header from Macadam’s cross was superbly tipped away by Sam Walker.

They then looked to put pressure on the home defence, but failed to create a clear chance as the hosts should have added a second four minutes into added time.

Alex Pattison failed to find Sarcevic, who would have had the easiest of tap-ins after Morecambe had piled bodies forward.

Bradford City: Walker, Baldwin, Shepherd, Kelly, Halliday (Johnson 66), Smallwood, Wright (Richards 66), Sarcevic, Pointon, Kavanagh (Pattison 66), Leigh. Subs not used: Doyle, Khela, Mellon, Lapslie.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, Hendrie, Stott, Taylor, Tutonda (Fairclough 84), A Lewis, White (P Lewis 77), Tollitt (Slew 46), Edwards (Cooke 72), Macadam, Hope (Dackers 77). Subs not used: Schofield, Songo’o.

Referee: B Toner.