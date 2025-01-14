Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morecambe manager Derek Adams has brought in a first new face of the winter transfer window after the arrival of goalkeeper Ryan Schofield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old has joined the Shrimps until the end of the season, having been a free agent after he was released by Portsmouth last summer.

Born in Huddersfield, Schofield progressed through Huddersfield Town’s ranks before making his first-team debut in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made 35 appearances for them, having also been loaned to FC United of Manchester, AFC Telford United, Notts County, Livingston, Hibernian and Crawley Town.

Morecambe have signed keeper Ryan Schofield until the end of the season Picture: Morecambe FC

Schofield then joined Portsmouth on a permanent basis in 2023, playing six times in cup competitions before leaving Fratton Park.

A former England international at U18, U19 and U20 levels, Schofield will provide further competition to Harry Burgoyne as Stuart Moore recovers from injury.

He said: “It’s a great feeling just to be back in and around it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was in last week training a bit, which was nice, to see the set-up, the facilities and how the gaffer wants to work.

“I think it’s something I can really get on board with, and I look forward to trying to help for the rest of the season.

“I knew Stu (Moore) before coming in, we trained together a few years ago so we’ve known each other and kept in touch.

“I know of H (Burgoyne) through a goalkeeper coach I had at Huddersfield and he had at Wolves.

“It’s a good group of goalkeepers and I think we can all push each other to make each other better and create a real learning environment.”