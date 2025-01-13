Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derek Adams was full of praise for his Morecambe team and supporters after last Saturday’s FA Cup round three defeat at Chelsea.

The Shrimps may have lost 5-0 at Stamford Bridge, but it was four second-half goals which gave the Premier League giants their win after Morecambe produced a solid and stubborn first-half showing.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Joao Felix both scored twice with Christopher Nkunku also netting, having earlier seen a penalty saved by Harry Burgoyne.

Adams said: “I thought we started the game really well and we could have scored.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

“We created some really good opportunities in the first half and were probably unfortunate not to have scored in that period.

“They got a penalty where Harry Burgoyne made a great save – but they managed to get ahead with a deflected shot and we went into half-time in a good place.

“There wasn’t much in it in the first half. We kept a good shape and limited them to very few chances.

“They made three changes at the break and scored some exceptional goals with their second goal a killer.

“It took the wind out of our sails and we always knew it was a long way back from there.

“It was a fabulous day for the players and the supporters, who were great.

“I can only say thank you because (the Morecambe fans) were great throughout the 90 minutes.

“They were standing on their feet, supporting and singing, and the players took a lot from that as did me and the staff.”