Shrimps Trust column: Surveying members on how we run and future suggestions

Morecambe manager Ashvir Singh Johal saw his players draw at the weekend Photo: Morecambe FC

Hello to everybody from the Shrimps Trust, as we really start to get into the swing of the season and the weather starts to take a dip as we get into autumn!

It’s been a somewhat chaotic September on the pitch. Big strides were made in the first couple of weeks as our attack and defence improved, but the past couple of weeks have seen something of a regression from a defensive perspective.

The amount of goals conceded has been alarming, but our first October outing saw a much firmer display at the back under pressure from a set piece-heavy Tamworth side, with vicious long throws being rained into our box at every opportunity.

Hopefully, we’ll be able to marry that more steely defensive display with our excellent attacking play in the coming weeks.

September also saw our longest away trip of the season – possibly ever!? Despite the disappointing result at Truro, it was great to see such a strong following make the journey.

In fact, it has been heartening to see excellent away support all season. A big thank you to all who have travelled.

We’re hugely grateful to everyone who has travelled on our coaches to away games.

To explain a bit around pricing for these, the initial price will usually be based on a 38-seater coach which tends to be the most costly option.

If we have enough people book to allow us to upgrade to a 50-seater – or too few and have to go with a smaller minibus instead – the price will then be updated accordingly.

Those who have already paid a higher amount will be reimbursed should the price end up dropping.

So far, we have managed transport to all away games aside from our midweek fixture against Scunthorpe.

Many of you will have seen that our former chair, Tarnia Elsworth, has been appointed to the club’s board as director of fan engagement; a massive congratulations to Tarnia on this appointment.

We recently had our first meeting with Tarnia in this role, along with Ropinder Singh from Panjab Warriors. Minutes from this meeting have been emailed to members.

Tarnia is set to be our main point of contact at the club and she laid out her plans to create strategies for fan and business engagement, which we look forward to seeing more of in the coming weeks.

Questions were also submitted to the club’s board, as has been the norm, for which we hope to have responses in due course.

In the communication to members sharing meeting minutes, we also included a survey for members to share their thoughts on how the Trust is run and what they’d like to see implemented going forwards.

If you’re a member, we would be immensely grateful if you could respond to this survey.

Finally, with it being October, it’s once again time for the annual Halloween party. We’re delighted to be working with the club and Morecambe FC Community Foundation to help organise the event.

The party will take place at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on October 30 (6pm-7.30pm) and will be ticket-only.

Thanks for all your support as ever, and let’s keep getting behind the lads on the pitch as we head further into autumn.