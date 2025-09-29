Morecambe welcome Chester FC in FA Cup fourth qualifying round
Morecambe will kick off their FA Cup campaign the weekend after next with a home tie against Chester FC.
Monday afternoon’s draw for the final qualifying round sees the Shrimps in action against the National League North club over the weekend of October 10-12.
Chester booked their place against the Shrimps following a 5-1 victory against Curzon Ashton on Saturday.
Victory will put Ashvir Singh Johal’s team into the first round proper, which takes place on November 1.
It will also bank the Shrimps £9,375 from the competition’s central prize fund, while a defeat will see them pick up £3,125.
Full fixture details, including ticketing information, will be announced in due course.