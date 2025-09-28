Truro City 5 Morecambe 0: Shrimps fall to the foot of the division

Morecambe keeper Archie Mair Photo: Morecambe FC

Morecambe suffered their heaviest defeat of the season as they went down to National League newcomers Truro City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a day to forget for Ashvir Singh Johal’s side as the Shrimps shipped four second-half goals after Maldini Kacurri was sent off in the 42nd minute and, in doing so, slipped to the bottom of the table.

The Morecambe boss made one change to the side that started against Halifax in midweek with new signing Rolando Aarons coming in for Ben Tollitt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Newcastle man was soon in the action as he almost played in Jack Nolan in the early stages of the game.

Truro came into the game on the back of four successive defeats but began to cause Morecambe problems.

Kacurri made a crucial block before Archie Mair produced a fantastic double save to first deny Dominic Johnson-Fisher and then block the rebound from Will Dean.

Mair could do nothing to prevent the home side taking the lead on 24 minutes as Dean delivered a pinpoint cross that Connor Riley-Lowe met at the far post to nod the home side ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nolan saw an effort blocked and Aarons forced a neat save from Aiden Stone but Morecambe’s hopes of a comeback were dented when Kacurri picked up a second yellow card in the 42nd minute.

The home side took full advantage of the extra man in the second half as Luke Jephcott doubled their advantage on 52 minutes, slotting home after being found by the excellent Riley-Rowe.

It was 3-0 to the Tinners 10 minutes later when Johnson-Fisher scored from close range before a fourth goal came 15 minutes from time when Jephcott forced the ball over the line from close range.

The Shrimps’ misery was capped off when Aiden Marsh added a fifth seven minutes into added time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Truro City: Stone, Bell, Riley-Lowe, Dean, Sanders, Rooney (Marsh 81), Johnson-Fisher (Kite 81), Hasani, Jephcott, Law, Donnellan. Subs not used: Lavercombe, En-Neyah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sanogo, Kinsey.

Morecambe: Mair, Payne, Kacurri, Songo’o, Sangare (Sesay 45), Azeez (Thomas 57), Cain, Muskwe, Aarons (Tollitt 70), Dixon-Bonner (Raikhy 57), Nolan (Sutton 57). Subs not used: Ascroft, Panayiotou.

Referee: Aaron Bannister.

Attendance: 2,213.