Morecambe met Chelsea in last season's FA Cup Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Morecambe have found out when their involvement in the 2025/26 FA Cup and FA Trophy will begin.

The Shrimps have made it to round three of the FA Cup in four of the last five seasons, taking in two trips to Chelsea as well as visits to Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City.

However, relegation from League Two back to the National League means they will come in at the final qualifying round stage this season.

That takes place on Saturday, October 11 with the winners then progressing into the first round proper stage three weeks later on November 1.

Last season saw Morecambe make £145,000 in prize money thanks to their wins over Worthing (£45,000) and Bradford City £75,000), along with their defeat at Chelsea (£25,000).

The Football Association, nevertheless, is yet to confirm the prize pot for this season’s competition but the final qualifying round winners for 2024/25 picked up £9,375 while the losers collected £3,125.

Relegation back to non-league also means a return to FA Trophy involvement for the Shrimps, who beat Dartford at the old Wembley Stadium to win the 1973/74 title.

They come in at the third-round stage this season, with the last-64 matches being played on Saturday, December 13.

Again, as with the FA Cup, no prize money has yet been announced by the FA.

As an indication, round three winners in 2024/25 picked up £4,500 – with £1,250 to the losers – while Aldershot Town’s victory in the final against Spennymoor Town was worth £60,000.