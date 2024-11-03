Worthing 0 Morecambe 2: Shrimps move into FA Cup second round
Goals from Jordan Slew and Rhys Williams saw Derek Adams’ side progress – but they were made to work extremely hard for the win by a Worthing team that had won seven of their last eight games.
Adams made one change to the side that lost against Chesterfield, with Slew coming in for the ill David Tutonda.
It was the striker, making his 100th appearance for the club, who gave the Shrimps a dream start on eight minutes.
Adam Lewis’ long throw from the left was headed down by Marcus Dackers and Slew struck a stunning volley past keeper Chris Haigh.
From there, Worthing hit back and forced a number of chances.
Nicky Wheeler forced Stuart Moore into an excellent save from distance before Joseph Cook volleyed just wide.
Cook had the home side’s best chance on the stroke of half-time, blazing over after he was played in on goal.
Worthing’s pressure continued after the break with Tommy Willard’s effort superbly blocked by Luke Hendrie before Glen Rea wasn’t too far away with a long-range shot.
Jack Wadham was presented with another opening, only to slip on the artificial surface as he looked set to get in his shot.
After surviving a spell of pressure, the Shrimps began to cause the home side some problems of their own.
Dackers volleyed a cross straight at Haigh, who was forced into a save at full stretch from Ben Tollitt’s well-struck shot.
Worthing went close again when Rea’s overhead kick was brilliantly blocked by Moore before the Shrimps ended the game on top.
Gwion Edwards saw a long-range lob cleared off the line by Sam Beard before the Shrimps sealed victory when Liverpool loanee Williams headed home Callum Jones’ free-kick from close range.
Worthing: Haigh, Colbran, Beard, Cook, Wadham (Black 82), Willard (Babalola 74), Spong, Cashman, Wheeler, Rea (Smith 86) Young. Subs not used: Wills, Gregory, Starkey, Packham, Bates, Jordan.
Morecambe: Moore, Hendrie, A Lewis, White (Harrack 81), Stott, Macadam (P Lewis 70), Slew (Edwards 70), Williams, Tollitt (Millen 90), Dackers (Hope 70), Jones. Subs not used: Burgoyne, Taylor, Brown, Songo'o.
Referee: Sam Mulhall.
Attendance: 3,110.