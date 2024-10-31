Morecambe have confirmed talks between the board of directors and a representative of a prospective purchaser.

The Shrimps have been up for sale since September 2022 but no deal has been agreed to purchase the club from Bond Group Investments.

That delay has caused no end of frustration among the club’s players, directors and supporters, as well as managers past and present.

However, the club issued a statement on Thursday evening to outline the current situation as best it could.

It said: “This evening, 31 October 2024, an online meeting between the Board of Directors of Morecambe Football Club and a representative of the prospective purchasers of the controlling interest in the Club took place.

“This was a very cordial and constructive session where the many various aspects of the Club’s interests and aims were discussed in a positive way.

“Although we are not at liberty to reveal the identity of the purchasers at this stage, it is positive to be engaging directly with them.

“We will provide further updates once more information is received from Bond Group Investments, the current owners of Morecambe Football Club.”

Morecambe’s statement came hours after a social media post from the Shrimps Trust fan group, containing an update from the EFL.

It said: “The EFL remain in contact with us. They are unable to provide clearance for a change of control at Morecambe FC at this stage.

“They have confirmed that all parties are fully aware of what is required to move matters forward to a positive conclusion.

“They continue to monitor the club’s compliance with its obligations in accordance with the regulations.”

That social media post from the Trust also outlined details of a ‘members meet’ at Morecambe Cricket Club on November 8 (7pm).

It confirmed that a suggested next step will be to use the home game with Port Vale on November 16 as a ‘positive protest match’ with details to be agreed at the meeting.

Subsequently, if a sale hasn’t progressed following any positive protest, a ‘more stringent protest’ would be considered; something, again, which would be discussed at next week’s meeting.