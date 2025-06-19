Jack Stretton (right) has joined Morecambe Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Morecambe have announced their first summer signing with the arrival of striker Jack Stretton.

The 23-year-old has joined the Shrimps on a one-year deal following the conclusion of his contract with Burton Albion.

Stretton came through the ranks at Derby County, for whom he made his professional debut under the management of Wayne Rooney in November 2020.

He would go on to score his first professional goal for the Rams in August 2021 against Peterborough United.

Loan spells at Stockport County and Carlisle United were followed by a permanent move to the Hatters in January 2023.

Stretton also has experience of the National League by way of his loan spell with Stockport, followed by similar moves to Oldham Athletic and Woking last season.

Having left the Hatters at the end of January, Stretton joined Burton and made three substitute appearances before the end of the campaign.

Outlining his ambitions for the upcoming season, he said: “On a personal level, it’s to get regular games for myself and obviously show people what I can do, score goals and just help the team in any way I can to achieve hopefully what everyone wants – promotion.”

Morecambe boss Derek Adams added: “Delighted to welcome Jack to the football club.

“He’s been a renowned goalscorer at youth level and we’re hoping to bring out the potential that he’s shown over the years, working with the players and staff at Morecambe Football Club.”

Stretton’s arrival came 24 hours after confirmation that Adam Lewis had joined Chesterfield following the end of his Morecambe contract.

However, Lewis – who scored once in 52 matches for Morecambe last season – has opted for a move to the Spireites.

He said: “I’m just delighted to get it over the line.

“I know a lot about this club, I know the manager (Paul Cook) and (coach) Gary Roberts really well.

“I played against Chesterfield last year when I was at Morecambe. They are a great team; they passed the ball well and I think it suits me.”