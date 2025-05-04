Morecambe 1 Harrogate Town 2: Visitors' quick one-two floors the Shrimps

By Derek Quinn
Published 4th May 2025, 09:39 BST
Updated 4th May 2025, 09:41 BST
Morecambe’s miserable season ended with a sixth successive defeat as they lost to Harrogate Town at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Saturday.

The Shrimps bowed out of the EFL with a whimper as they finished with their worst points total of 36, leaving them 13 from safety.

They had started well, Ben Tollitt having an early effort blocked and Adam Lewis’ dangerous cross begging for a touch.

That early pressure paid off as Morecambe led on 13 minutes, Lewis curling in a corner from the right and Max Taylor rising highest to beat Mark Oxley.

Max Taylor put Morecambe ahead at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium Picture Bruce RollinsonMax Taylor put Morecambe ahead at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium Picture Bruce Rollinson
However, the Shrimps were pegged back as Harrogate scored twice in quick succession.

The first came on 20 minutes after former Morecambe defender Anthony O’Connor had hit the post from a corner.

After the Shrimps had scrambled the ball clear, Bryn Morris’ shot found its way to Bryant Bilongo who scored from close range.

Morecambe conceded again two minutes later after a shocking first touch from Hallam Hope gave Town a chance to counter.

They took it with both hands as Ellis Taylor curled in a shot that Ryan Schofield could only parry into the path of Josh March, who finished well.

The Shrimps had the better of the possession from there, but struggled to create clear-cut chances with O’Connor outstanding in the Harrogate defence.

Hope went close after a neat one-two with Paul Lewis before Morecambe were denied a leveller on half-time, Oxley producing a brilliant save to deny Jamie Stott’s close-range effort.

The second half produced few chances at either end.

Morecambe striker Lee Angol fired inches wide from the edge of the box, with Oxley left rooted to the ground, before Tom White saw an effort just clear the crossbar.

Youngster Adam Fairclough looked to put some life into a final push, but the Shrimps failed to trouble the Harrogate keeper again as a difficult season came to an end with another disappointing result.

Morecambe: Schofield, Jones, Stott, M Taylor (Songo’o 58), A Lewis (Fairclough 84), White, Hope (Dallas 73), Angol, P Lewis, Tollitt (Slew 58), Cooke (Tutonda 58). Subs not used: Burgoyne, Dackers.

Harrogate Town: Oxley, Asare, Foulds, Falkingham (Barnes 77), J Daly, O’Connor, Bilongo, E Taylor, March, Cursons, Morris. Subs not used: Belshaw, M Daly, Sanderson, Etherington.

Referee: Ollie Yates.

Attendance: 3,043.

