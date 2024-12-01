Morecambe reached the FA Cup third round for the fourth time in five years as a superb Jordan Slew strike gave them victory over 10-man Bradford City.

The Shrimps came out on top with Slew’s 82nd-minute strike coming shortly after the visitors were reduced to 10 men.

Neill Byrne saw a straight red for a dangerous push on Slew, who ended up in the advertising hoardings.

Bradford started on the front foot with Bobby Pointon forcing Harry Burgoyne into a smart save at his near post.

Jordan Slew celebrates his winning goal as Morecambe defeated Bradford City Picture: Morecambe FC

Morecambe responded as Harvey Macadam’s effort beat Sam Walker, but hit the post, before the Bantams wasted two golden chances.

Jay Benn blazed over, having been played in on goal, while Oliver Sanderson’s effort was easily saved by Burgoyne.

Morecambe started the second half brightly, Ben Tollitt producing the first effort of note as he forced Walker into a 56th-minute save.

Tollitt then produced a threatening run down the right, which ended with a lay off to Marcus Dackers, who failed to get any real power on his effort.

Just after the hour, the Shrimps had Tom White to thank for a goalline clearance after Pointon’s shot had beaten Burgoyne.

As the game began to open up, Dackers went close with a shot on the turn and Slew forced Walker into a neat stop with a low shot from the edge of the area.

The turning point came with a little more than 15 minutes to go when Byrne’s push on Slew was deemed to be violent conduct and the Shrimps took full advantage of their extra man.

Luke Hendrie produced a dangerous cross into the box and Slew nipped in front of his marker to beat Walker with a perfect volley.

Tollitt went close to doubling the advantage with an effort superbly saved by Walker but, from there, the Shrimps saw out the game to earn their place in the next round.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, Hendrie, Stott, Williams, A Lewis, White, Macadam (P Lewis 84), Songo’o, Hope (Dackers 55), Slew, Tollitt. Subs not used: Scales, Taylor, Harrack, Brown, Millen, Tutonda.

Bradford City: Walker, Halliday (Richards 87), Byrne, Smallwood (Oliver 87), Walker (Pattison 71), Cook, Huntington, Sanderson (Kavanagh 71), Pointon (Oduor 71), Shepherd, Benn. Subs not used: Doyle, Baldwin, Evans, Diabate.

Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge.

Attendance: 3,101.