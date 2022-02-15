Morecambe striker refuses to look too far ahead after Gillingham point
Jon Obika is taking it one game at a time after coming off the bench and firing Morecambe to a point.
The 31-year-old netted his second goal in eight games this season with the leveller in the Shrimps’ 1-1 draw against Gillingham.
It’s the second time this season Obika has come on and made an impact, having scored the equalising goal in last month’s 4-3 defeat of Doncaster Rovers.
Obika’s goal against Gillingham keeps the Shrimps a point from safety with 14 games left in their season.
Next up is Saturday’s trip to Shrewsbury Town before facing leaders Rotherham United and play-off hopefuls Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town.
Obika said: “Let’s not look all the way until the end of the season, we’ve got Shrewsbury next and we need to take three points.
“We just have to look at each game as they come and do our best.”
A hamstring injury in pre-season derailed Obika’s hopes of an instant impact with the Shrimps.
He was out until December before scoring in his fourth game against Doncaster and following it up with another last weekend.
Obika said: “It’s nice to get another one. I feel like I need more going into the last 14 games which are big ones for us.
“The gaffer (Stephen Robinson) has had a few of us in doing extras in training.
“I need that sharpness in and around the box, and I’m glad it’s paid off.”
