Morecambe players praised for their display in drawing against Gillingham

Both goals came from substitutes, Ryan Jackson handing the visitors a 73rd minute lead with a 20-yard strike which gave Shrimps’ keeper Trevor Carson no chance.

Then, six minutes from the end of normal time, Obika turned and curled home his second goal of the season.

The point could have become three but Arthur Gnahoua struck the bar in the first half, while Ayunga saw a late effort blocked and Obika was denied by Gills keeper Aaron Chapman.

Arthur Gnahoua struck the woodwork in the first half

Robinson said: “I thought we totally dominated from start to finish.

“We had 70 per cent possession and the right-back (Jackson) will never hit another shot like that in his career, I would imagine.

“That’s football, we had enough chances to win but I can only give credit to the players.

“We passed the ball, there was some super football played, chances created: there’s not a lot more we can do.

“We aren’t losing games, we want to win games, and I’m gutted for the players because they deserved a win - but a wonder strike has cost us two points.

“They have given everything for this football club and I’m sticking up for them. Had we had this squad from the start (of the season), I don’t think we’d be where we are.

“It wasn’t a poor performance. If they keep playing like that, we will get out of this.”

The match between the fourth and third-bottom teams in League One wasn’t especially helped by the conditions.

Rain fell throughout and the Mazuma Stadium pitch had started to cut up before a ball was kicked.

Consequently, Jackson’s strike and Obika’s leveller were at odds with their surroundings as a crowd of 4,499 saw honours end even.

Robinson added: “I think Gillingham will admit they didn’t deserve to get that goal but that’s football.

“Jon comes on and he’s going to be a big asset. We’re creating chances, playing super football and showing a real desire to play for Morecambe.

“In those conditions, that’s credit to the players. People said our crowds would drop off but people can see they are being entertained.

“We just need to turn the draws into wins. We’re well aware of that, we’re the only team down the bottom that hasn’t had a run of two or three wins.”