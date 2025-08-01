Lisa Nandy MP Photo: Michelle Adamson

Government minister Lisa Nandy MP has written to Morecambe’s owner, telling him it is ‘imperative’ he finds a solution to the club’s ownership crisis.

Nandy, the secretary of state for culture, media and sport, is the latest voice calling on Bond Group Investments’ Jason Whittingham to ease supporters’ fears as to the Shrimps’ future.

Morecambe’s would-be buyers, Panjab Warriors, issued two statements in as many days earlier this week, in which they made a series of claims about the club’s position.

They included the allegation that all footballing operations have stopped because the required insurance isn’t in place, that the club’s academy will cease operations at the end of the week and that the club will be ‘officially shut’ as of Monday.

Nandy, the MP for Wigan since 2010, wrote to Whittingham on Friday and outlined her view of the situation.

She said: “I am writing to you to express my deep concern at the serious and worsening situation at Morecambe Football Club.

“The uncertainty and misery now facing this proud club, its fans, players and staff is heartbreaking to see.

“As someone who has seen my own club, Wigan Athletic, in financial crisis not once, but twice, I know the agony that the supporters of this century-old institution will be going through – watching on and feeling powerless with their beloved club’s destiny in the hands of others.

“As you know, we have been working at pace over the past year to put fans back at the heart of the game they love.

“That is why we passed the Football Governance Act to introduce an Independent Football Regulator.

“When it is fully operational the Regulator will work to prevent situations like that at Morecambe arising in the future, giving fans somewhere to turn to in times of crisis.

“However, we are dealing in the here and now and the Regulator will not be up and running in time to help Morecambe today.

“It is therefore imperative that you act to help save the club and get round the table to do so.

“While I appreciate that this is ultimately a decision for you as owner, I implore you to find a solution to the club’s current circumstance as quickly as possible.

“I have seen first hand the work of the Shrimps Trust, who have done so much for the club in its time of need as well as the club’s board and the local MP, Lizzi Collinge, who have worked tirelessly to try and save this club during this agonising time.

“It is the Government’s firm view that owners need to act as the custodians of their clubs.

“It is never too late to do the right thing and with so much at stake for this grand old town, the time for action is now.

“I call you to effect a sale to a suitable owner to act and give the club a chance of a brighter future.”

Nandy’s letter comes at the end of a week which has seen Morecambe suspended from the National League until August 20, when the league’s compliance and licensing committee will meet again.

The Shrimps, who are under a National League embargo, have been removed from the National League Cup, while Tuesday night’s scheduled friendly at Lancaster City was also called off.