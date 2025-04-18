Morecambe must take care of themselves before checking other results
The Shrimps travel to Bromley, knowing a defeat along with victories for Accrington Stanley and Tranmere Rovers will see the club return to the National League after 18 years.
Last Saturday’s loss to Carlisle United left Adams’ players seven points from safety with four games remaining.
What could work in Morecambe’s favour is that third-bottom Accrington and Tranmere, who are eight points clear of them, face matches against teams with plenty still to play for.
Accrington travel to Salford City, who have a four-point gap to make up in their late charge for the play-off spots.
Tranmere, for their part, host a Doncaster Rovers team only out of the automatic promotion places on goal difference after their midweek point at Salford.
Nevertheless, self-focus is the order of the day for Morecambe’s players and staff.
Adams said: “We’ve got to win the game first of all and we’re going to try to do that as best we can.
“We’ve obviously got a deficit to make up now and hope that results at other places go our way.
“We have to focus on ourselves though and we’ve been trying to do that. We’ve still got an opportunity, with four games to go, to pick up the points we need – but we need to win the games.”
If Morecambe are to prolong their relegation fight, it means trying to end a run of 10 consecutive away defeats in all competitions.
That might be easier said than done with nine players set to be absent this afternoon.
Stuart Moore, George Ray, Rhys Williams, Luke Hendrie, Ross Millen, Gwion Edwards, Ged Garner, Harvey Macadam and Callum Cooke are all unavailable.
Cooke’s absence is as a result of an illness which had seen him treated in hospital this week.
“He’s out now but he had an infection which he’s struggled with,” Adams explained.
“While we’ve been a wee bit unfortunate at times this season, that’s the difficult bit as well; having nine players out for Friday’s game.”