Morecambe have confirmed the departure of striker Charlie Brown from the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

The 25-year-old links up with former boss Ged Brannan and a number of ex-Shrimps after joining Accrington Stanley for an undisclosed fee, having agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Having scored eight goals in 36 matches for Morecambe, Brown became the second player to leave the club this week following Kayden Harrack’s exit.

A Morecambe statement said: “We’d like to place on record our thanks to Charlie for his efforts and wish him well going forward.”

Charlie Brown has left Morecambe after making the move to Accrington Stanley Picture: Morecambe FC

He only featured four times during Derek Adams’ second spell in charge, scoring once, before Brannan took over in late 2023.

The change of manager brought a change in fortunes for Brown, who began to play regularly and scored six goals in a further 25 matches.

However, first-team football has been elusive under Adams this time around with seven games and one goal against Nottingham Forest’s U21s in the Vertu Trophy.